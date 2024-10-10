Manorama Sampadyam seminar on shares, mutual funds in Kottayam

Malayala Manorama Sampadyam is organising a free seminar on share market and mutual funds in association with Religare Broking, SBI Funds Management and Kottayam Public Library.

The one-day seminar on October 25 will be held at Mammen Mappilla Hall beginning at 4.30 pm.

Abraham Itticheria, President of Kottayam Public Library, will inaugurate the seminar. Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Religare, will preside over the event, at which Religare Kerala Co-ordinator Manoj D Shankar will deliver the welcome address.

The panellists include B Gopakumar (MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund), Rajeev Radhakrishnan (CEO, Fixed Income-SBI Funds Management), Sougat Chatterjee (Chief Business Officer, Nippon Mutual Funds), Roopa Venkatkrishnan (Secretary, Foundation of Independent Financial Associates) and Jinu Jose (UTI Mutual Funds). For details, contact 9995498471, 9995451114 or email: manojshankarreligare@gmail.com