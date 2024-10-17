Special Diwali offers on Honda Activa 6G with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj finance

Diwali is the ideal time to buy a new Honda Activa 6G scooter. Bajaj Finance is offering special Diwali cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on the online booking of your scooter on EMIs. The Honda Activa 6G, with its stylish design and great features, is a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient ride. Plus, with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, owning this scooter is quite affordable.

Diwali offers on Honda Activa 6G with Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance is making it easy to buy a new bike or scooter this Diwali when you book your bike online on EMIs on Bajaj Mall or through the Bajaj Finserv App. You can get cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on many two-wheeler models, including the Honda Activa 6G. You may also get finance up to 100% of the vehicle’s on-road price with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. Keep in mind, the ex-showroom prices and offers may vary depending on the model and city of purchase. So, if you have been thinking about getting a new ride, now is the perfect time as the festive cashback offers are available for a limited period only.

Benefits of booking your Activa 6G with a Two-wheeler Loan

Booking a Honda Activa 6G through Bajaj Finance comes with many benefits. Here are some reasons why you should choose a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance:

Up to 100% financing: Bajaj Finance offers up to 100% of the vehicle’s on-road price, making it easy for you to bring home your scooter without paying much upfront. The final loan amount, however, depends on the eligibility criteria for the two-wheeler loan.

Easy EMIs: You can spread the cost of your new scooter over time with affordable monthly payments. To estimate the monthly payments, you can use a two wheeler loan EMI calculator.

Fast approval: The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan approval process is quick, so you can get your new Activa 6G faster.

Flexible repayment options: Choose an EMI plan that fits your budget and repayment ability. Bajaj Finance offers repayment options ranging from 12 months to 72 months on two-wheeler loans.

These benefits make it simpler for you to own a Honda Activa 6G without worrying about a large upfront cost.

How to book a two-wheeler on EMIs and avail Diwali offers

You can book your Honda Activa 6G scooter online by visiting the Bajaj Mall website or the Bajaj Finserv App. Follow these steps:

Explore the variants: Check out the different Activa 6G models available on Bajaj Mall.

Choose an EMI plan: Pick a monthly payment plan that works for you.

Check cashback offers: Look for available Diwali cashback offers on the selected scooter model.

Confirm your booking: Confirm the online vehicle booking and receive help from a Bajaj Finance representative to close the two-wheeler loan process.

Once your loan is approved, you can collect your scooter from the nearest showroom.

Why the Honda Activa 6G is a popular scooter

The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most loved scooters in India. Here is why:

Fuel efficiency: The Activa 6G gives an average mileage of 45 to 50 kmpl, making it a budget-friendly option.

Advanced features: It comes with a Smart Key system, Anti-Theft System, and tubeless tyres that prevent sudden deflation in case of a puncture.

Comfortable ride: With its telescopic front suspension and adjustable rear suspension, the Activa 6G offers a smooth and easy ride.

Stylish design: The sleek look of the Activa 6G makes it stand out on the road.

With these features, it is easy to see why the Honda Activa 6G is a top choice for many scooter buyers.

Bring home a new Honda Activa 6G this Diwali

The Honda Activa 6G is a smart buy. Illuminate your Diwali moments with the happiness of a new scooter purchase by getting a new Activa 6G scooter on EMIs. With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can enjoy flexible EMI options and up to 100% financing of the on-road price, depending on your loan eligibility. Add to that the savings from festive cashback offers. You can easily book your new scooter online by visiting the Bajaj Mall website or using the Bajaj Finserv App. Don’t miss out on these exciting Diwali offers and make this festival season extra special with a brand-new Honda Activa 6G.

