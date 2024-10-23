Get financing for a new Hyundai with a Bajaj Finserv new car loan

The festive season is upon us, bringing with it a sense of joy and new beginnings. For many, it is the perfect time to bring home a brand-new car. Hyundai cars are among the most popular choices in India, known for their stylish design, cutting-edge technology, and reliable performance. With a diverse lineup that includes everything from hatchbacks such as Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios to spacious SUVs like Creta and Alcazar, there is something for everyone. However, bringing home a new car can be a big financial commitment. That is where car loans come into play, simplifying the journey toward owning your dream vehicle.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance simplify your borrowing experience by providing funds with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents. When you opt for a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, you gain these benefits. High-value loans: When purchasing a Hyundai car, premium models like the Tucson or Alcazar demand a significant amount. Bajaj Finance steps in to make it easier with high-value new car loans of up to Rs. 10 crore that easily cover the cost of your new car, allowing you to bring home your desired Hyundai without worrying about your budget.

Fast approvals: There is nothing quite like the thrill of selecting a new car, but the waiting game for loan approvals can be frustrating. With Bajaj Finserv New Car Loans, you can expect a speedy approval process that gets you behind the wheel faster.

Simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents: Applying for a loan can seem overwhelming, but Bajaj Finance makes it easy. With straightforward eligibility requirements and minimal documentation needed, you won’t be buried under paperwork. Just a few key documents will set you on the path to ownership, allowing you to focus on the excitement of selecting your new Hyundai.

Flexible repayment plans: Bajaj Finance offers new car loans that come with flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months. This flexibility of repayment tenure lets you choose a plan that suits your finances. Whether you want to pay off your loan quickly or prefer a long-term solution, you can choose a repayment schedule that fits your needs. This flexibility ensures that your monthly payments are manageable, giving you peace of mind while enjoying your new car.

Why choose a Hyundai car for your next purchase

Now that you know how to finance your new ride, let’s explore the many benefits of owning a Hyundai. The Korean brand is synonymous with quality, reliability, and innovation, making it a top choice for many drivers. If you are looking to purchase an SUV, the Hyundai Creta can be an ideal option for you. This SUV boasts an array of features designed for comfort and safety. Available in multiple variants and colours, the Creta car price varies based on the variant you choose. With ample interior space, state-of-the-art technology, and impressive safety ratings, the Creta is perfect for daily commutes and family road trips alike.

However, if you are eyeing a premium ride, the Hyundai Tucson is an excellent choice. Hyundai vehicles are crafted to elevate your driving experience, blending style with functionality. With cutting-edge infotainment systems and roomy interiors, each model delivers something special, making every journey enjoyable. Some of the other options offered by Hyundai are Exter, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Verna, and more. With an emphasis on performance and value, Hyundai cars are designed to meet a variety of preferences, ensuring there's an ideal option for every driver.

How to avail of a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

Getting a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan is a breeze. Simply visit the Bajaj Mall website, where you’ll find an impressive selection of models, including the Verna, Creta, Alcazar, and more. Just choose your favourite, click ‘Book Now,’ and complete the online form to initiate the loan application. Once you submit the online form, a representative from Bajaj Finance will reach out to you to guide you on further steps. Excited to bring home your new Hyundai car? Head to the Bajaj Mall website, select the Hyundai car you love and make it yours with the new car loans from Bajaj Finance.