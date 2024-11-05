Industry-academia meet Confluence 2024 to begin on Wednesday

Kochi: Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology will host India's largest industry-academia meet on Wednesday (November 6). Union Minister for State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the meeting.

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, IBS Software Executive Chairman VK Mathews, Google DeepMind Director Dr Dilip George, and DRDO ex-director Dr Tessi Thomas will deliver the keynote address. Industry leaders, IT professionals, researchers, students, and faculty members will attend Confluence 2024.

Registration for the event opens at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony, themed 'Future of Talent', will commence at 9:30 am.

Entry to Confluence 2024 is limited by registration. The registration fee is Rs 1,000. Early birds can register for Rs 750 and students for Rs 500. All participants will be provided with certificates. To register, click on this link. MP Hibi Eden, IEEE Kerala Section Chair Dr Muhammed Kasim S, KMRL & KWML MD Loknath Behra, and RSET Director Dr Jose Kuriedath will participate in the inauguration event.

At 11 am, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath will talk on 'Talent and Future of India'. Following that, Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal will speak on 'Talent Strategies for the IT Industry.' A panel comprising Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, actor-director Basil Joseph, KSIDC Chairman C Balagopal, and Agappe Diagnostics MD Thomas John will discuss the "Future of Kerala" from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. IBS Software executive chairman VK Mathews will moderate the discussion.

At 2 pm, Dr Dileep George, Director at Google DeepMind, will present on the topic "Talent and AI Revolution". Then, a panel discussion on the topic "Future of AI" will be attended by Dr Jacob T Varghese (Chairman of Steg India), Dr John Jose (IEEE India Council/IITG), Jakes Bejoy (music composer, singer, AI creator) and Anoop Ambika (CEO, Kerala Startup Mission). EY GDS Digital Product Service Leader Subish Ram will moderate the session. Q&A sessions will follow presentations and discussions.

At the closing ceremony, Dr Tessy Thomas (former Director General of DRDO), Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Infopark CEO Sushant Kurunthil and APJAKTU Syndicate Member Adv I Saju will deliver speeches.

RSET Manager Fr Benny Nalkara will deliver the presidential address, and RSET Principal Fr Dr Jason Mulerickal will present future programmes. RSET Assistant Director Dr Joel George Pullolil will deliver the welcome address, and RSET, IIC Coordinator Vineeth Krishnan, will offer the vote of thanks.

Day to feature discussion on various topics

As part of Confluence 2024, research scholars will get the opportunity to present their research to prominent figures from academia and industry at the PhD Conclave. The Funded Research Projects Exhibition will provide an opportunity to present ongoing or completed research through posters and discussions. Startups and research organisations will have the opportunity to showcase their potential at the Startup and Research Organisations Expo.

As part of the workshop, eight topics will be presented in three parallel sessions. The first parallel session will feature presentations on Cyber Security, Design Thinking, and Music Production using AI. The second session will cover the DPDP Act 2023 and IBM Watson.AI. The third parallel session will feature presentations on the topics of Quantum Computing, AI in MATLAB, and converting ideas into prototypes.