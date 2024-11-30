Thiruvananthapuram: FemiSafe, a leading menstrual hygiene company based in Kochi, has officially launched its “FemiSafe Pad Free Kerala” campaign to promote sustainable menstrual health practices. The initiative was inaugurated recently by Sarada Muraleedharan, the chief secretary of Kerala, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) CEO Anoop Ambika, FemiSafe co-founders Naseef Nazar and Nourin Shareef, and Business Head Sabil Abdullakutty at Huddle Global startup summit.

As a first step of the project, 1,00,000 menstrual cups will be distributed in the state. The initiative, supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and collaborations with leading corporates, is the largest of its kind in the state.

Speaking at the launch event, FemiSafe’s co-founders highlighted the campaign's alignment with Kerala’s progressive vision for environmental and social welfare.

“Our mission is not only to make menstrual health accessible but also to significantly reduce the environmental impact of disposable sanitary products. This campaign represents a transformative step toward a greener and healthier Kerala,” said FemiSafe in a statement.