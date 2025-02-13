Kochi: Ten years since its inception as a specialised security testing startup with a modest team of five employees, a Kerala-based company has evolved to be a key player in the digital trust assurance sector with an annual turnover of Rs 25 crore.

In 10 years, ValueMentor Infosec Pvt Ltd, based at the Infopark Koratty campus in Thrissur, has grown up to be a 150-member team offering solutions such as penetration testing, risk management and compliance consulting.

The company’s present clientele includes large MNCs, corporates, SMEs and government institutions. It has offered services to as many as 70 departments of the Kerala government.

Binoy Koonammavu, a cybersecurity expert with over 25 years of experience hailing from Angamaly, founded ValueMentor in 2014. He said while working with a bank in Kuwait, he had identified the struggle small and medium enterprises endured while dealing with cybersecurity issues. It triggered him to pursue the path of entrepreneurship and launch his company.

“Initially, the company focussed on cyber security testing, employing ethical hacking techniques to uncover vulnerabilities before malicious actors could exploit them.

“However, as the digital ecosystem grew more complex, the company’s services also diversified. Our aim is to empower businesses to navigate the complexities of digital transformation with confidence,” Koonammavu said at a media interaction recently in Kochi.

Koonammavu believes that Kerala has the potential to be the best in the country in the cybersecurity domain with the state’s strength in talent. He said that India faces challenges in terms of cybersecurity, including low cybersecurity awareness, fragmented regulations, and resource constraints.

He said vulnerable sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and cooperative banking are frequently targeted by cyber criminals. The company is planning to expand into major Indian cities as well as foreign markets such as the Middle East, the UK and the US. It is expecting a turnover of Rs 80 crore in two years.