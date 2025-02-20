Kochi: Kerala is making all-out efforts to retain its 'top achiever' recognition in ease of doing business from the Centre this year. To this end, the state has implemented several measures aimed at creating an industry-friendly environment in preparation for the upcoming 'Invest Kerala' global summit, scheduled for February 21-22 in Kochi. Additionally, all documents related to the reforms have been uploaded to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) website.

The next step involves submitting details about the entrepreneurs who have invested this year, with feedback to be gathered from approximately 100 investors in Delhi. To secure favourable marks, at least 70 per cent of the businesspersons must respond positively to Kerala’s efforts. Of the total score, 70 per cent will be based on entrepreneurs’ experiences with online services, while the remaining 30 per cent will be determined after verifying the authenticity of the submitted documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state expedited its efforts last month after the Chief Secretary convened a meeting with various department secretaries following delays in implementing reform action points, giving stern instructions to ensure timely completion. Although the procedure must be finalised by March 15, the feedback from entrepreneurs must also be collected by then.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, states must implement reforms in 26 business sectors and 435 regulatory measures. Kerala has already completed most of these reforms, with the Local Self-Government Department and Department of Factories and Boilers handling the majority of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

States that implement at least 90 per cent of the required reforms will be placed in the 'top achiever' category, with rankings expected to be announced in late May.

Last year, Kerala secured the top rank after leading in nine reform categories.