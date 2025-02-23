New Delhi: The Adani Group on Sunday said that its companies paid a whopping ₹58,104 crore in taxes in the financial year 2023-24. This represents almost a 25 per cent increase from the previous year, when the ports-to-power conglomerate paid ₹46,610 as taxes to the central government.

The figure includes taxes paid by the group's ten listed entities- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements, including the three held by these companies- NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries.

“As one of India’s largest contributors to the exchequer, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond compliance. It is also about operating with integrity and accountability," it said in a statement.

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, said that this voluntary initiative aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment.

With the global tax environment entering a new age, forward-looking companies are voluntarily bringing out the Tax Transparency Report, even though the same is not mandatory.