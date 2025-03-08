Ernakulam: FemiSafe, a women's health company based in Kochi, has raised ₹3 crore in the latest funding round led by investors including Jain University and Kerala Angel Network.

The company aims to use the capital to improve its product development and strengthen its supply chain. It also plans to increase its QCommerce presence, a type of e-commerce, and expand its market access.

FemiSafe focuses on products that enhance women's wellness and hygiene, including menstrual cups and intimate care solutions. The company said that it will invest more in research and development and aims to launch new products. "FemiSafe plans to utilize the newly secured funding to expand into more markets, strengthen its offline distribution network across India, and focus on quick commerce (Q-commerce), which should generate one-third of its revenue by the end of 2025", said Sabil Abdullakutty, Business Head of FemiSafe.

"This investment enables us to scale our impact and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of women everywhere," said Noureen Aysha, co-founder of FemiSafe.

The latest funding round was led by Tom M Joseph of Jain University, Kerala Angel Network, Jess of Lunar Family Office, BeyondTeQ Ventures (Oman), and Musthafa Koori from Black Pepper Holdings. Westland Partners (UK) was selected as a board advisor.

"We believe FemiSafe programs and products have a critical role to play in the women’s hygiene and wellness space, and I am confident that they will achieve great success,” said Revathi Krishna, Lead Investor from Kerala Angel Network.

"Our decision to reinvest in FemiSafe was driven by the remarkable progress the brand has made in addressing the essential yet underserved needs of women", said Tom, Lead Investor.