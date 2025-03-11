The WagonR has long been a trusted name in the Indian automotive market, consistently featured in the list of best-selling cars. Known for its impressive features, fuel efficiency, and spacious design, this affordable car continues to meet the practical transportation needs of the everyday Indian.

Even after over 32 lakh units have hit the roads across the country, the WagonR remains a favorite choice. Now, Maruti Suzuki is taking it a step further with the expected launch of the hybrid version of the immensely popular model. If successful, the WagonR Hybrid will be the first mini car in the world to feature full hybrid technology.

The WagonR Hybrid will come equipped with Suzuki’s strong hybrid system, paired with a 660cc inline-3 DOHC petrol engine. The petrol engine will deliver 54 PS and a maximum torque of 58 Nm, while the electric motor will produce 10 PS and 29 Nm of torque. While official fuel efficiency figures have yet to be disclosed, experts predict a mileage of around 30-40 km per liter, which would place the WagonR among the cars with the highest mileage.

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the car will feature sliding rear doors and compact dimensions. This feature has already been implemented in other tall-boy hatchbacks in Japan, where sliding doors make it easier for passengers to enter and exit the car and improve cargo handling. The rear seats will also be customizable, offering flexible interior configurations.

The new WagonR presented in Japan boasts compact dimensions, measuring 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, 1,650 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,460 mm. The vehicle weighs approximately 850 kg. The WagonR Hybrid is expected to be priced at around ¥1.3 million (approximately ₹7.65 lakh) in Japan, with advanced variants priced at ¥1.9 million (approximately ₹11.19 lakh).

Maruti Suzuki is also working on an affordable hybrid system for smaller cars like the WagonR, Swift, Fronx, and Dzire in the Indian market. This hybrid system will be paired with a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. While Toyota’s hybrid technology is available, it is considered too expensive for smaller cars, which is why Maruti is focusing on developing its own cost-effective hybrid technology.

For hybrid cars to gain wider popularity in India, government policies will need to be more favorable. Currently, hybrids do not benefit from the tax subsidies granted to electric vehicles (EVs). Most Indian states have fully or partially waived road and registration taxes for EVs, and these vehicles also receive FAME-II subsidies, unlike hybrid models. Additionally, strong hybrid vehicles are taxed at a higher rate of 28% GST, which can rise to 43% with additional cess, making them less affordable.