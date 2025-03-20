Manorama Online’s business investment pitching reality show, ‘Manorama Online Elevate: Dreams to Reality,’ is set to air Episode-3 tomorrow. A first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala’s history, the show aims to inspire and support aspiring entrepreneurs by offering them a platform to pitch their ideas to top investors. The show is streaming on Manorama Online, Manorama Max, and YouTube.

Produced in collaboration with Jain University, Elevate premiered on March 5 and its first two episodes have garnered millions of views. The show features a panel of prominent entrepreneurs and investors, comprising Navas Meeran – Chairman of Meeran Group, Dr Tom M Joseph – Director of New Initiatives, Jain University, V Sunil Kumar – Founder & MD, Asset Homes and Rahul Abraham Mammen – Founder, Heal

In Episode-3, two innovative startups will take the stage to pitch their ideas to the panel. The first is EezyGo , a startup that aims to revolutionise the electric vehicle sector. Then there is Invigro Pet Foods, a family-run business that set to disrupt the pet food manufacturing and distribution industry, currently dominated by global giants. Who among these is going to secure lakhs of rupees in funding? Find out in Episode-3!

Elevate is a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their unique and innovative ideas to a panel of investors and mentors. The platform provides funding, mentorship, incubation, and networking support to promising startups. Dr Sajeev Nair, CEO of Brahma Learning Solutions, serves as the show’s mentor.

In the previous two episodes, a handful of startups left a lasting impression. The ventures that impressed the panel in the first episode were Fulva by Calicut Cousins – a collective of young entrepreneurs and Astrek Innovations, which introduced wearable robotics to assist people with physical disabilities. In Episode-2, the spotlight was on TravelGene, a travel platform designed by a group of youngsters, which is redefining leisure trips and Play Sports, a venture catering to sports enthusiasts.

Each of these startups received overwhelming praise from the investor panel and audience, with many securing lakhs in funding.

Manorama Online Elevate is designed to nurture high-potential startups by providing them with the necessary funding, mentoring, incubation, and networking opportunities. The initiative is supported by Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN). Out of 500 plus applications received in the show , 21 startups were shortlisted for the finals.

To help participants refine their pitches, grooming sessions were conducted by industry experts. A R Ranjith, CEO of Brahma Learning Solutions, led sessions on pitch refinement while Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, conducted classes on transforming ideas into successful businesses. Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of Jain University, gave insights on business potential and market trends.

Don’t miss Episode-3 of Manorama Online Elevate, where dreams turn into reality!