Elevating the business ideas and ventures that have the power to disrupt industries and redefine the future to the next level...

At Manorama Online Elevate: Dreams to Reality—the first-ever business investment pitching reality show in Kerala, contestants are leaving the investment panel and audience in awe with their innovation and entrepreneurial vision. Organised by Manorama Online, Elevate aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs by giving them the confidence, support, and exposure they need to turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

Meet Carbon & Wales, a startup transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, and I Turn, which is redefining driving education with a groundbreaking model. But who among these innovators will win over the investment panel and secure better funding? Find out in episode 4 of Manorama Online Elevate, streaming now on Manorama Online, Manorama Max, and YouTube.

Organised in association with Jain University, Manorama Online Elevate began its telecast on March 5. With several of the contestants in the show making a lasting impact, the show is quickly gaining momentum and has already drawn lakhs of viewers

The investment panel features some of Kerala's leading entrepreneurs and investors, including Navas Meeran (Chairman, Meeran Group), Dr Tom M Joseph (Director of New Initiatives, Jain University), V Sunil Kumar (Founder & MD, Asset Homes), and Rahul Abraham Mammen (Founder, Heal).

Elevate is a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to top investors and mentors. Dr Sajeev Nair, who helms Brahma Learning Solutions, serves as the show’s mentor.

Manorama Online Elevate is designed to nurture high-potential startups by providing them with the necessary funding, mentoring, incubation, and networking opportunities. The initiative is supported by Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN). Out of 500 plus applications received in the show, 21 startups have been shortlisted for the finals.

To help participants refine their pitches, grooming sessions were conducted by industry experts. A R Ranjith, CEO of Brahma Learning Solutions, led sessions on pitch refinement while Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, conducted classes on transforming ideas into successful businesses. Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of Jain University, gave insights on business potential and market trends.

Tune in to Manorama Online Elevate and watch visionary entrepreneurs transform their dreams into reality!