LT Foods Ltd., an Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space, collaborated with global superstar Mr Shah Rukh Khan for the world’s finest basmati brand, Daawat. This partnership brought together the Bollywood icon, known for captivating audiences with his remarkable performances, and Daawat, a brand recognized for delivering exceptional food experiences to millions of homes worldwide.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Shah Rukh Khan shared, 'I was pleased to partner with Daawat, where passion and commitment to excellence come together, inspiring people to bring out their finest in every meal and every moment.'

Mr Gursajan Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods Middle East, added, 'Daawat is more than just food; it’s about creating moments of joy and togetherness. We take pride in delivering the finest quality basmati to tables around the world. Shah Rukh Khan, as an epitome of excellence, was the perfect choice to represent Daawat.'

ADVERTISEMENT

About LT Foods Limited

LT Foods Ltd. is a leading global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than the last 70 years. The company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the rest of the world. The company’s flagship brands include Daawat, one of India’s most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal, which is North America’s most loved brand and many more. The company is expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic food in global markets and supplying organic food ingredients to leading businesses. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet.

With a consolidated revenue of around USD 1 Billion as of FY’24, LT Foods has an integrated 'Farm to Fork' approach with a well-entrenched Distribution Network with Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by automated state-of-the-art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the U.S. and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1400+ distributors across the globe. For further information, please contact:

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information on Middle East Regional Head Office:

LT Foods Middle East Office 707, Mazaya Business Avenue BB2, JLT, Dubai, U.A.E., P.O. box 261118

Website: www.ltgroup.in

Disclaimer: Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.