Chennai: Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation (MRF) honoured S Ramadorai, Chairman of the Kalakshetra Foundation and former CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with the Sankara Ratna Award 2024. Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the award, underscoring its significance and the importance of recognising distinguished contributors like Ramadorai.

The event also saw businessman Nalli Kuppuswami being felicitated. Dr Girish S Rao, President and Executive Medical Director of the foundation, handed over a memento to the minister. Sankara Nethralaya Chairman Dr T S Surendran, Head of Preventive Ophthalmology and Electronic Medical Records Dr R R Sudhir, and Foundation Honorary Secretary G Ramachandran addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Smitha Praveen, Registrar and Academic Director of the Sankara Nethralaya Academy, coordinated the proceedings.