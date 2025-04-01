The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Kerala grew by 7.9 per cent in the financial year ended March 31, 2025 to ₹33,109 crore, government data showed on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,25,773 registered GST users in Kerala, 1.67 lakh are registered under the central CGST scheme, while 2.58 lakh fall under the SGST scheme. Of this, the contribution to the state coffers increased significantly by 13.8% year over year, totaling ₹14,702 crore. In contrast, the tax contribution to the central government grew by just 3.7%, amounting to ₹18,406 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, GST collected by Kerala reached ₹2,829 crore, a 9 percent increase compared to ₹2,598 crore in the same month last year.

The data released by the finance ministry stated that the gross goods and service tax collected in the country grew by 9.9 per cent in March to ₹1.96 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.78 lakh crore in the same month in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra recorded the highest monthly GST collection in the country for March, totaling ₹31,534 crore, representing an increase of 14 per cent. The state also led in the annual data as well, with ₹3.60 lakh crore collected during the financial year, marking a 12.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Haryana represented the highest GST collection growth rate in the country with 16 per cent on a yearly basis, followed by Delhi (15.9 per cent). Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the lowest rate, with a 8.2 per cent decline. Nagaland and Meghalaya also reported a decline in tax collection. At the same time, GST collection in union territory Lakshadweep declined by 54.2 per cent.