In Episode 5 of Manorama Online Elevate - Dreams to reality, a team from ‘BookSeva’ will make a presentation before the team of investors. The pitch by BookSeva, which facilitates online booking of offerings at temples from all over the world, will be streamed on Manorama Online, Manorama Max and YouTube from April 2.

Manorama Online Elevate, the first-of-its-kind reality show in Kerala, is organised along with Jain University. The show provides a platform for startups and their innovative business ideas.

The first episode was telecast on March 5, and the show has already attracted lakhs of viewers. The investors’ panel of the programme includes Meeran Chairman Navas Meeran; New Initiatives Director of Jain University Dr Tom M Joseph; Founder and Managing Director of Asset Homes V Sunil Kumar; and Haeal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. Managing Director and Chairman of Bramma Learning Solutions. Dr Sajeev Nair is the show's mentor.

Over 500 applications were received from businesses and startups, of which 21 firms were selected for the finale. The reality show is organised with assistance from Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network.

A grooming session led by Bramma Learning Solutions CEO A R Ranjith was arranged for the participating teams, where they were guided on the prospects of a good presentation. Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika led classes on entrepreneurs' experiences and how an idea could be transformed into a business venture. Tom Joseph of Jain University spoke on the prospects and future of various business sectors.