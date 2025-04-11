US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like to get a deal with China to end an escalating trade war. Trump made the comments during a Cabinet meeting opened to press. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during the meeting that as they settle deals with countries, it will bring more certainty on trade policy.

Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry said that China was open to dialogue with the US but it must be on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press briefing when asked about whether the world's two largest economies have started tariff negotiations. China will "follow through to the end" if the US insists on its own way, he said.