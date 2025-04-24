Kozhikode: Haris&Co Academy (HACA), a leading upskilling institute in Kerala, has launched a major initiative for 2025, setting aside ₹1 crore in scholarships to help students continue their education without financial struggles. Rizwan, Founder and CEO of HACA, shared that the academy has already given 50 Lakh plus in scholarships over the last 2.5 years, supporting many students in reaching their goals.

HACA offers high-quality, skill-based courses, including one of the best digital marketing courses in Calicut, along with over 20 programs in Design, Marketing, Finance, and Coding. These programs help students learn practical skills to succeed in their careers.

To make learning more accessible, HACA is providing full scholarships to physically challenged students and those from financially weaker backgrounds. This ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can gain valuable skills.

HACA is also encouraging entrepreneurship by launching a new Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) exclusively for HACA alumni students. This platform will support alumni entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business owners with mentorship, networking opportunities, and hands-on business support. To further assist alumni-led startups, HACA has created an Impact Fund of ₹1 crore to help them turn their ideas into reality and scale their businesses successfully.

The institute is also known for providing top-rated skill-based courses in Kerala, where students receive practical training and expert guidance to build successful careers. With these new initiatives, HACA continues to support students and entrepreneurs, making education and business growth more accessible for all.