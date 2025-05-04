Kochi-based non-banking financial company Gosree Finance Limited (GFL) has appointed Shalini Warrier as chief executive officer (CEO) and co-promoter. The appointment of Warrier, a former executive director with Federal Bank, will be effective June 2.

Earlier, Warrier had a 25-year-long stint with Standard Chartered Bank during which she held key leadership roles across various regions, including India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. She is one of the few women from Kerala to hold senior positions in the financial industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has played an active role in the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and the Indian Women Network of CII.

Vishu Ramachandran, chairman and managing director, said, “Shalini Warrier’s extensive experience in banking, digital innovation, and customer engagement will be vital in advancing our strategic initiatives. This also reinforces our commitment to trust, empathy, and empowerment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Registered with the Reserve Bank of India, Gosree Finance has a branch network across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.