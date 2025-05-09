The Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers Ltd recorded a 36.5 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of the current financial year at ₹187.6 crore, compared to ₹137.4 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The jewellery maker reported a 36.6 per cent increase in revenue at ₹6,181.5 crore, compared to ₹4,525 crore in Q4 for FY24.

For the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers posted an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) of ₹399 crore, a 34.8 per cent rise from ₹296 crore registered last year.

"We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices, carrying forward the momentum in business from the previous financial year. We witnessed robust growth in our Akshaya Tritiya sale this year, and we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter," Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Kalyan Jewellers recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025, subject to the members' approval at the forthcoming AGM.