Kochi-based gold financing company Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent jump in its standalone profit for the fourth quarter, helped by a 43 per cent increase in the total value of loans managed by the company.

The company said that its Loan AUM (asset under management) for the quarter increased to ₹1,08,648 crore compared to ₹75,827 crore in the same period of the previous year. Of this, the share of total gold loans increased by ₹30,077 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the profit jumped to ₹1,508 crore in Q4 against ₹1,056 crore reported a year ago. For the full year, the company registered a profit of ₹5,201 crores, a 28 per cent increase against ₹4,050 crores in FY24.

Muthoot also reported a 43 per cent jump in its quarterly income at ₹4,888 compared to ₹3,418 in Q4 2024. The company's earnings per share figure also increased to ₹37.56.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a consolidated basis, including the subsidiaries Belstar Microfinance and Muthoot Homefin, the company reported that its profit for the quarter rose to ₹1,444, representing a 22 per cent increase from the ₹1,182 reported a year ago. The total loans under management also rose by 37 per cent to ₹1,22,181 crore for Q4 2025.

"With a strong focus on Muthoot Finance’s vision to emerge as a diversified financial services group, FY25 was a year of transformation. Alongside expanding our non-gold loan portfolio, we accelerated our digital initiatives to drive growth across all product segments," said Chairman George Jacob Muthoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also expressed optimism for the upcoming financial year. "The recent regulatory guidelines are a positive step for the sector; however, we have always operated with strong governance and are already aligned with these directives. As we step into FY26, we do so with optimism and remain committed to our various stakeholders," he said.