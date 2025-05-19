Kochi: A Kochi-based IT entrepreneur has become the first Indian to purchase the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II, which has an on-road price of ₹16 crore.

Venu Gopalakrishnan, managing director of Litmus7 Systems Consulting Pvt Ltd, which is into retail advancement through research and AI, took delivery of the Chennai-based KUN Exclusive. Venu had hogged headlines in April by placing a record ₹46 lakh bid on a fancy number – KL 07 DG 0007 – for his Lamborghini Urus Performante, costing around Rs 4 crore.

The unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II took place at a private function at Chakolas Pavilion, Kalamassery. Touted as “the most agile and technically advanced Rolls-Royce ever built”, it comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, specially tuned to deliver 29PS more power and 50Nm more torque than the original Ghost. It is paired with an all-wheel-drive and all-wheel-steering chassis, seamlessly integrated with the brand’s pioneering Black Badge Planar Suspension System.

The interior features hand-woven carbon fibre panels and an up-lit black chrome clock cabinet. Other features of the luxury vehicle include a newly integrated SPIRIT digital interface and the exclusive Whispers app.