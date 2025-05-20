Kochi: State Industries and Coir Minister P Rajeev will inaugurate the 16th edition of FoodTech Kerala, a high-profile food processing and packaging expo, on Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor.

The three-day expo, to be held from May 22 to 24, will provide an interface for the manufacturers of food processing machinery, packaging equipment, as well as suppliers of ingredients and flavours for the small and big food processing units in the state, the organisers said.

Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their products and services at this year’s FoodTech Kerala edition.The event is endorsed and supported by Department of Industries, Govt of Kerala, MFPOI, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP) & KAU. The key highlight of this year’s edition will be the 104 stalls under the PMPFE Scheme that will feature companies from the food processing sector in Kerala.

Kochi-based Cruz Expos, which organises the expo, said the show will be an ideal opportunity for NRI-returnees to set up food processing and hospitality-based business in Kerala.

HotelTech Kerala, to be held along with FoodTech, will focus on the HORECA sector; Hotels, Resorts, Restaurant and Catering sectors and will feature food ingredients, hotel equipment, linen & furnishings, hotelware, tableware, commercial kitchen equipments, besides hotel amenities and waste management systems. More than 100 exhibitors will showcase their products and services at this year’s HotelTech Kerala edition.

Kerala Barista Workshop (KBW), a 5-day intensive workshop conducted by Coffee Board, Bangalore, will also be held this year along with the expo from May 20 to 24 at Chavara Institute, Kochi.