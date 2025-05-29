New Delhi: Troubled edtech firm Byju's learning app has been delisted from the Google Play Store due to non-payment of dues to its vendor Amazon Web Services

AWS has been trying to resolve payment issues with Think and Learn, which operates under the Byju's brand, since April last year.

"BYJU's Learning app has been delisted from the Play Store because of non-payment to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides support to the app. Byju's business is now being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional who has to manage all payment-related issues as well," a source told PTI. "Apps, which are being handled by other vendors, are functional as of now," they added.

Byju's Premium Learning app and Byju's Exam Prep app continue to be available on the Google Play Store.

When contacted, an AWS spokesperson said, "AWS has been working with Think and Learn Private Limited since April 2024 to resolve its outstanding AWS account balance. We remain hopeful that this matter can be resolved. Separately, we are unable to comment on any actions taken by other technology providers with respect to the BYJU’S app".

Byju's Learning App covered mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology for classes 4-12 and social studies for classes 6–8 as well. The app also provides preparation support for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and IAS. The app continues to be available on Apple's App Store.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has started insolvency proceedings against Byju's on appeal by various investors, including lender-authorised agency Glas Trust.