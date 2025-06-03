Gold prices in Kerala continued its climb on Tuesday, rising by ₹160 to reach ₹72,640 per sovereign (8 gm) in the state. In the past two days alone, rates have increased by ₹1,280, causing concern among consumers and jewellers alike.

The price of a gram of gold increased by ₹20 to ₹9,080, after the yellow metal saw price revision two times on Monday. The uncertainity over US President Donald Trump's tariff threats is pushing investors to turn to safe-haven assets like gold, driving up its price.

Gold is generally considered a safe heaven asset during times of uncertainity and it's price generally goes up during wars and trade conflicts.

However, in the international market, the price fell to $3,362.57 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since May 8 earlier in the session, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jing Ping are expeccted to speak this week and could discuss tariff issues and levies on critical minerals, an outcome that could influence global gold prices.

The price of 18 karat of gold rose to ₹7,475 per gram in the state, while that of a gram of silver increased by ₹2 to ₹112.