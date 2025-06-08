Kochi: The Andhra Pradesh government’s invitation to Kerala-based textile major Kitex Garments Ltd. to invest in the state has triggered a war of words between Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev and the company’s head, Sabu M Jacob.

Sabu reiterated that he decided to call off his company’s proposed investments to the tune of ₹3,500 crore from Kerala and shifted it to Telangana as he was fed up with the harassment from the Left government, prompting a sharp response from Rajeev.

Projecting the state’s advancements in the business sector, the minister said those who still claim that Kerala is not industries-friendly will have to be answerable to the youth in the state. He also took a personal jibe at Sabu saying “a person should decide whether he needs peace of mind or not”.

Sabu, the chairman and managing director of Kitex, retorted to the minister’s remarks: “The minister meant that peace of mind can be attained by considering those who are important. I don’t expect that kind of a peace. I don’t want anyone’s benevolence,” the industrialist told media at Kizhakkambalam where Kitex is based at. Sabu said that the Kerala government, despite a series of inspections and raids at his company, could not find even a single violation.

Responding to the Andhra government’s invitation to Kitex, the minister said companies from other states and countries were setting up their units in Kerala of late. “HCL Technologies, one of the most important engineering firms in the world, is setting up its second unit in Kerala within months since starting operations in the state. It will be inaugurated in Kerala tomorrow,” Rajeev told reporters on Sunday.

Rajeev attributed political motives to Sabu’s comments. Sabu is the head of the Twenty-20 movement ruling Kizhakkambalam and neighbouring local bodies. He said the Kerala government was focusing on bringing industries where local people can work. A large section of Kitex’s employees are migrant labourers.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, S Savitha, visited the headquarters of Kitex Garments Ltd at Kizhakkamabalam and invited the company to invest in the state. Kitex is already developing two production facilities in Telangana with an investment worth ₹35,000 crore. The company said that it expects a revenue of ₹5,000 crore once its production facilities in the state are fully operational.

Kitex Group MD Sabu M Jacob and Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, S Savitha. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Through its current expansion in Telangana, Kitex is becoming the number one player in the apparel segment. That is why I am here — to invite Kitex to invest in Andhra Pradesh and lead the textile sector’s expansion in the state. Andhra Pradesh is ushering in several forward-looking developments in the textile sector. To be part of the growth story, we are inviting globally acclaimed companies with a proven track record, like Kitex, to invest in the state.

“Our vision is to create large-scale employment and build Andhra Pradesh into a global textile hub. We will update on further developments after a direct meeting with the chief minister,” Savitha said in a statement after her meeting with Sabu.

Sabu was extended an invitation to Telangana in 2021 after he announced he was planning to withdraw from further investments in Kerala, alleging the CPM-led government was harassing his company management in an act of political vendetta. Sabu came out against the government, especially CPM’s Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, following repeated inspections of his factories.

“We are setting up two garment production units in Telangana, one in Warangal and the other in Hyderabad; each coming up on 250 acres. The Warangal facility has already started functioning since April. The units are designed to produce 22 lakh garment pieces per day. Our Kochi unit is producing 7 lakh units a day,” Sabu told Onmanorama.

Last month, Kitex reported total revenue of ₹1,001 crore for the financial year ended March 31, up from ₹631 crore the previous year.