In recent years, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have become a popular investment route for both new and seasoned investors. With technology simplifying access to financial markets, you can now apply for IPO seamlessly through your broking app - no paperwork, no long waits.

Whether you're eyeing a buzzy tech listing or a stable PSU offering, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

What is an IPO?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is when a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time. It’s a way to raise capital and get listed on stock exchanges. For investors, IPOs offer an early entry into potentially high-growth companies, but also come with inherent risks.

How to apply for IPO through your broking app

Step 1: Log in to your broking app

Open your broking app and sign in using your client ID and password or biometric authentication.

Step 2: Navigate to the IPO section

Look for the "IPO" or "Invest in IPO" option

Step 3: Select the IPO you want to apply for

You'll see a list of open and upcoming IPOs. Tap on the one you're interested in to view its details - price band, lot size, open/close dates, and DRHP.

Step 4: Enter your bid details

1. Choose the number of lots (1 lot = fixed number of shares)

2. Set your bid price (or use the cut-off price if you're unsure)

3. Enter UPI ID for payment

Step 5: Approve the UPI mandate

Once your bid is placed, you’ll get a request on your UPI app. Approve it to block the application amount until allotment.

Step 6: Wait for allotment status

After the IPO closes, allotment usually happens within 5–7 working days. You can check the allotment status through your broker or the registrar's website.

Why apply for IPO using a broking app?

1. Convenience: No need for physical forms or branch visits

2. Real-time updates: Get IPO alerts, allotment status, and listing date notifications

3. One-click access: Most apps offer UPI integration for faster processing

4. Track performance: Monitor listing gains and stock performance post-IPO

Things to keep in mind

1. Ensure your UPI is active and linked to your bank

2. Verify lot size and price band before applying

3. Read the prospectus and understand the business model

4. Don't apply using multiple PANs - it can lead to rejection

Final word

Thanks to digitisation, it’s never been easier to apply for IPO using your broking app. Whether you’re applying via mobile or desktop, the process is simple, fast, and investor-friendly. Just make sure to stay informed and bid wisely.

Ready to invest in the next big IPO? Open your broking app and apply today.