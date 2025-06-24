Google is ready to add the Pixel 10 series to its flagship lineup in the coming months. The Pixel 10 series will include the vanilla Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the top-tier 10 Fold. Out of all the models expected, the Google Pixel 10 Pro has garnered the most attention from users. Like always, the rumour mill is abuzz about Pixel 10 Pro’s expected specifications, price, and more.

Leaks and reports about the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro suggest an unchanged design philosophy, but with a more powerful Tensor chipset that addresses the issues of the Pixel 9 Pro. Additionally, this latest mobile phone from Google is expected to debut with the recently unveiled Android 16 and will likely feature camera optimisations and cutting-edge AI features.

Coming to Google Pixel 10 Pro's price expectations, they are similar to the 9 Pro variant. Most speculators expect the Pixel 10 Pro to cost around Rs. 1 lakh.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Launch date expectations

Traditionally, Google Pixel phones have made their debut in October. However, last year, Google shifted the Pixel 9’s launch to August. If rumours are to be believed, the Google Pixel 10 series will also break the typical October release tradition and launch in August. According to reports, Google is set to launch the Google Pixel 10 Pro, along with Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on 20th August 2025. These mobile phones will be open for pre-booking on the same date. This revised timeline also seems to be a strategic move to capture sales prior to the launch of the iPhone 16 in September.

First impressions: What we know about the Google Pixel 10 Pro so far

Recent leaks and reports have the market abuzz with speculations about the Google Pixel 10 series, specifically about the Pro variant. From a new Tensor chipset to AI-powered features, here’s everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 10 Pro handset:

1. Design refinements: Leaked photos of the Pixel 10 Pro suggest that the latest Pixel handset will not feature any dramatic design overhauls. Therefore, this latest mobile phone will likely resemble the Google Pixel 9 series. This means we can expect a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, flat edges, and slim bezels. One change that can be noticed is in terms of the SIM tray. Leaked photos suggest the Pixel 10 Pro will have the SIM tray located on the top edge. New colour options, such as Ultra blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Smoky Green, may be likely additions.

2. New Tensor G5 chip: The Google Pixel 10 Pro model is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip. For the first time, this G5 chip is manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung, which could possibly improve performance and efficiency, while also minimising thermal issues that were common with previous Pixel generations. While the fabrication process has been shifted to TSMC, Google will retain Samsung’s Exynos 5400 modem, which was also used in Pixel 9.

3. Improved camera performance: While reports and leaks suggest addition of a telephoto lens for the vanilla Pixel 10, camera specifications for the Pixel 10 Pro are likely to remain similar to its predecessor. Google will likely retain the same sensor layout as seen on the Pixel 9 Pro model. However, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is set to benefit from software optimisations for video stabilisation and AI improvements to ensure better captures.

4. Possible adaptive tone display: The Pixel 10 Pro handset will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Some reports suggest that Google is ready to bring back the Ambient EQ feature last seen on the Pixel 4. This feature, likely to be rebranded as Adaptive Tone, will dynamically adjust the display with warmer or cooler tones based on the ambient lighting conditions.

5. First-ever Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging support: The Google Pixel 10 Pro handset is also expected to bring magnetic Qi2.2 charging to Android phones. Google is also developing a wireless magnetic charging system called Pixelsnap for the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro handset. This new-age charging upgrade can bring Pixel phones on par with Apple’s MagSafe charging support.

6. Android 16 and Gemini AI support: This latest mobile phone from Google is expected to debut the new Android 16, which was unveiled in the preview at I/0 2025. The new Android OS will be packed with Gemini AI features, especially in the camera department and editing tools. Reports suggest that this AI integration can offer users access to features like Generative ML for video editing, Sketch-to-Image, which converts drawings into visuals, and Speak-to-Tweak for voice command-based image adjustments.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Expected price in India

While the price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro has not been revealed yet, this latest mobile phone is likely to follow the pricing policy of its predecessors. If that is the case, we can expect the Pixel 10 Pro to be priced around Rs. 99,999.

How to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro in India

