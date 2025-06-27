Kochi: Muthoot Capital Services Ltd has announced plans to raise ₹100 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will issue 10,000 NCDs, each worth ₹1 lakh.

The Kochi-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) said that the debentures will carry an annual coupon rate of 10.35 per cent.

Non-convertible debentures are a type of debt instrument issued by companies to raise money from investors. They are called non-convertible because they cannot be converted into shares of the company later.

The tenure of the instrument is 21 months, with the date of issuance set as July 3, 2025, and maturity on April 3, 2027. The debentures will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing.