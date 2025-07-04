Kochi: The Kerala government has claimed that works on 86 projects, with a total outlay of ₹31,429.15 crore, for which expressions of interest (EOIs) were received at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) held in Kochi this February, have commenced in the state so far.

“As many as 424 investment projects worth ₹1,77,731.66 crore were received at IKGS and after the summit. Of these, 20.28 per cent projects have already started construction,” Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeev, said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The minister said that once the 86 projects are completed, around 40,439 jobs are expected to be created. Of the total number of 424 projects yielded by IKGS, 156 need to get land, while 268 of them have already found land. “In July, projects worth ₹1500 crore will commence, while in August, ₹1,437crore investment projects are expected to begin. A total of Rs 1011 crore investment projects have come in all the eight KINFRA parks,” he said.

The Projects

BlueStar Realtors’ ₹600 crore project in Kalamassery, Ernakulam, Canyo Health’s ₹400 crore project in Cherppulassery, Palakkad, and Kaynes Technology India’s ₹500 crore project in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, are set to start in July. These projects are expected to create around 3800 employment opportunities.

The projects that will take off in August include Green Worms Waste Management in KSIDC Park, Kannur (₹117 crore); Renai Medicity in Thrissur (₹500 crore); Nitta Gelatin’s manufacturing plant in Ernakulam (₹250 crore); Dr Rajeev Healthcare and Research in Kollam (₹120 crore); Indiana Hospital in Kannur (₹200 crore) and NDR Space in Aluva, Ernakulam (₹250 crore). These projects are expected to generate 3350 job opportunities.

Among the major projects slated to start in July, a foundation stone will be laid for Bharat Biotech’s new project in KSIDC Park in Angamali. Besides, Adani Logistics will set up a logistic park in Kalamassery at a cost of ₹600 crore. Work on seven investment projects was started in May this year. Out of this, the HiLITE group has begun work on four multiplexes and two residential projects, together with an outlay of ₹9,998 crore, and generating 1,500 jobs.

An advisory group, chaired by the minister for industries, has been formed to monitor project implementation, coordinate across departments and resolve issues swiftly to enable seamless execution. Principal secretary, Industries, is the vice chairman and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) MD, the convener of this body, which has representatives of industry and trade bodies, renowned industrialists, and senior government officials as members.

Land portal

The Industrial Land Web Portal, https://industrialland.kerala.gov.in has been launched to create a database of land available in the state for industrial purposes, said the minister. The portal will function like a matchmaking website where those who have land available for industrial purposes can list their information on it, he noted.

Another portal, developed by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), provides investors and departments with real-time updates and critical information about each proposal's implementation status. It also features a monthly progress report to ensure transparency and stakeholder accountability.

Nodal officers have been granted direct access to the portal to update project milestones, including land status, construction commencement, commercial operations start dates, and all communications with promoters and departments. KSIDC Managing Director Mir Mohammed Ali, KSIDC Executive Director Harikrishnan R and KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas were also present at the press meet.