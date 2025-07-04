Kochi: Othor AI, an innovative vertical AI startup registered with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has raised ₹42.77 lakh ($50,000) in a follow-up pre-seed funding round. The latest round attracted significant participation from prominent names such as Whatfix Co-founder Vara Kumar Namburu, data analytics pioneer Madan Galla and angel investor Mithun Nair.

With this, the company's total early-stage funding rose to ₹68.40 lakh ($80,000), five months after an initial raise of ₹25 lakh ($30,000).

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Unni Koroth and Nekender Shekhawat in September 2024, Othor AI, which has gained traction with its specialised vertical AI agents designed for daily business decisions and planning. The company has shown progress since the launch of its beta version in January this year, with the product now having signed agreements with multiple design partners to validate and showcase its value proposition.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate the company’s path to product-market fit and prepare both the company and team for an upcoming seed funding round. Additionally, the funding will support Othor AI’s ambitious plans for US market entry, positioning the company for international expansion, KSUM said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koroth said the rapid early traction validates the company’s vision of AI-native business intelligence. “Investors of this calibre joining our journey give us tremendous confidence as we push towards product-market fit,” he observed. “Our momentum reflects a growing demand for AI-native solutions in the business intelligence space. Organisations seek faster, simpler and more secure alternatives to conventional BI and planning solutions.”

Koroth previously founded Foradian, widely recognized as a success story in the Indian startup ecosystem. After exiting the Bangalore-based ed-tech firm in 2019, he spent three years at SaaS-based digital adoption platform Whatfix before embarking on his newest entrepreneurial journey with Othor AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM is the state government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.