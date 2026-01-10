Chennai: Jasmine flower prices have soared to unprecedented levels in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Pongal festival. The famed ‘Madurai mallipoo’ variety is now selling at a staggering ₹12,000 per kg, driven by a sharp drop in production and a surge in demand. On Friday, sales at this rate were reported from Usilampatti and Thirumangalam, the key flower markets in Madurai.

The price spike in Tamil Nadu has also impacted flower markets in Kerala. In Kochi, jasmine was sold at ₹6,000–7,000 per kg on Friday. Traders said prices are likely to double over the weekend.

“Arrivals from markets in Coimbatore, Madurai, Sathyamangalam, and Mettupalayam have fallen by nearly 50%,” said a wholesale dealer in Kochi.

With prices crossing ₹6,000 per kg, many retail flower sellers in Kochi have stopped purchasing jasmine. “If flowers bought at such high prices are not sold the same day, they wilt, causing heavy losses,” a retailer said.

The prices of jasmine garlands have also shot up. In Kochi, even a small jasmine garland was selling at ₹100 on Friday.

More than 70% of jasmine cultivation is concentrated in and around Usilampatti. Traders attribute the price rise to unusually cold weather affecting yield and heightened demand during the Margazhi month. “Until last week, jasmine was selling at a maximum of ₹2,000 per kg,” a trader said.

Meanwhile, prices of other flower varieties such as ‘pichi’ and ‘kanakambaram’ have also increased. However, ‘Madurai mallipoo’ remains the most sought-after due to its intense fragrance, long-lasting freshness, and distinctive star-like shape.