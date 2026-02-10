An organisation’s growth is not determined solely by the capital invested or flashy tools used, but by how quickly it becomes operational and how effectively it adapts to rapid change. Felix Josemon is a prominent new-generation entrepreneur who firmly believes in this philosophy.

He is the founder of ConversionAB and a leading Shopify specialist. Through ConversionAB, Felix uses techniques such as conversion rate optimisation (CRO) and A/B testing to help e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands scale their businesses. His other venture is AB Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widely recognised for his influence in the Shopify ecosystem, Felix is regarded as one of the world’s top 1% growth marketers and as an expert with deep knowledge of Shopify apps. Through their Shopify app portfolio, Felix and his team provide technical support to more than 30,000 stores worldwide.

Felix is also the founder of FixMyStore.com, an AI-powered Shopify audit platform. By analysing data from thousands of brands, the platform identifies conversion bottlenecks, UX issues, and app performance problems in live stores. It enables entrepreneurs to make data-driven decisions without relying on guesswork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major venture of Felix is FSEO.ai, an AI-driven SEO intelligence platform. Moving beyond traditional keyword-based approaches, it leverages large language models (LLMs) and AI-powered search systems to help e-commerce and SaaS brands reach their target audiences more effectively.

Felix is also active as the host of the Kerala Product Hunt (KPH) podcast and as a key force behind the Kerala Product Hunt community. Active since 2017, the community has played a significant role in strengthening Kerala’s startup ecosystem. His long-term vision is to transform Kerala into a globally trusted innovation hub by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Manorama Online’s Techspectations, Kerala’s flagship foresight summit on technology, capital, and innovation, Felix will be part of a panel discussion alongside Ashish Agarwal, Anoop Ambika, Anuraj Ennai, and Abhijith M. The session will focus on “Capital Catalysts 2030: Funding India’s next wave of scalable tech innovators.”