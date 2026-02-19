Anuraj Ennai, one of India’s foremost technologists, is set to take the stage at Manorama Online Techspectations 2026. As the founder and CEO of InfinyAI Labs, he will be sharing his extensive expertise in technology architecture, engineering leadership and applied research at the summit.

He is scheduled to participate in the session 'Catalysts 2030: India’s Next Wave of Scalable Tech Innovators,' which will explore the transformative changes anticipated in India’s technology sector by 2030, along with the startups set to lead these innovations.

The discussion will feature some of India’s foremost tech leaders, including Ashish Agarwal, Vice President of GIC Private Limited and Anoop Ambi, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, among other prominent panellists.

The session will also feature young entrepreneurs from the startup ecosystem, including Abhijith M (co-founder of Eight Times Eight), Hemant Jain (founder and CEO of Chiranjiv) and Felix Josemon (founder of Conversion AB and KPH). They will share their insights on the transformative impact technology is set to have on the spheres of innovation and entrepreneurship in India by 2030.

Anuraj Ennai has an extensive background in technology. After working with InfinyAI, Infosys, and Wipro, he contributed to advancements in 3G, multimedia messaging systems (MMS), and enterprise mobility at companies such as Motorola and Motorola Research Labs. He holds multiple patents and has published numerous papers.

In 2011, he co-founded and led Mobiotics, a Video Platform-as-a-Service (VPaaS) company. His latest venture, InfinyAI Labs, focuses on developing generative AI solutions, reflecting his continued commitment to cutting-edge technology.

Driving innovation with generative AI

Anuraj earned his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, under the University of Kerala. He then completed an M S in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, followed by an MBA in Strategy and Marketing (PGSEM) from IIM Bangalore.

He also serves as a fellow in a startup leadership programme. Over the years, Anuraj has established himself as a versatile technologist, with expertise spanning SaaS product management, design and engineering, UI/UX, cloud computing, XR/metaverse, blockchain, AI/machine learning and analytics.

Kerala’s biggest tech conclave

Launched in 2016, Techspectations has emerged as one of Kerala’s largest tech conclaves. Beyond discussions, the summit aims to develop practical strategies in areas such as artificial intelligence, health tech, entertainment industry innovations and startup investments. The conclave also provides a platform to anticipate the transformative impact of technology on society and the economy, helping shape policies and strategies in advance.