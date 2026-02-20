The future of humanity will no longer be determined by chance, but will be written in codes, the very codes of life. Tony Jose and his company, SugarStrings.ai, have been on a quest to uncover these codes. He founded the company after extensive research in genomics.

Currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of SugarStrings.ai, Tony Jose will take the stage at Manorama Online Techspectations 2026. He will take part in a panel discussion titled ‘Personalised Health Tech: AI-Driven Wellness, Genomics, and the Future of Preventive Care’ at the digital summit, to be held at the Kochi Crown Plaza on February 27.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, SugarStrings.ai focuses on DNA screening to detect diseases long before symptoms appear. The company’s mission revolves around preventive healthcare by intervening well in advance to stop illnesses before they occur.

With over two decades of experience in genomics, genetics, diagnostics, precision medicine and clinical research, Tony is recognised as one of the leading figures driving the genomics revolution in India and across South Asia.

SugarStrings.ai can detect conditions such as cancer, cardio-metabolic disorders and neurological diseases at an early stage and offer highly precise interventions to prevent their onset. Using advanced DNA sequencing at the molecular level, combined with machine learning and AI-driven analysis, the company can identify disease risks and predispositions long before symptoms appear.

Tony is also the founder and Executive Director of Clevergene, an internationally acclaimed contract research organisation (CRO). Clevergene specialises in drug discovery, functional genomics and cutting-edge molecular research. The company provides rapid support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the US, Europe and the Middle East in developing new drugs.

He places great expectations on innovative approaches that use AI-based DNA analysis to predict disease susceptibility and optimise treatments. Tony firmly believes that these technologies have the potential to create major changes in healthcare. In short, his contributions are valued as a critical bridge between deep technology and clinical science, driving the future of precision medicine.

Key sessions and speakers

Prominent personalities from national and international arenas will address various sessions at the summit:

Sandeep Dutta (AWS) will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future.

will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future. Atul Soneja (Tech Mahindra): will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector.

will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector. Faye D'Souza and Dr Anil Abraham: will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age.

will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age. Film personalities: Jayasurya, Navya Nair and Ramesh Pisharody will share insights on how cinema and celebrity culture are likely to evolve by 2030.

Benefits for registered participants

The Premium Plus passes have already sold out. Participants can now avail themselves of the Premium Pass at an early bird price of ₹1,499, which offers the following benefits:

Access to main venue: Attend all keynote speeches and panel discussions live at the main auditorium.

Attend all keynote speeches and panel discussions live at the main auditorium. Networking opportunities: Interact directly with technology experts and startup entrepreneurs

Interact directly with technology experts and startup entrepreneurs Digital services: Access a range of features on the Techspectations mobile app, along with video archives of various sessions.

Access a range of features on the Techspectations mobile app, along with video archives of various sessions. Benefits from Manorama Online: Receive special discount vouchers for Manorama Online Premium subscriptions.

How to register

Interested participants can book tickets by visiting www.techspectations.com. As seats are limited, those who register early will enjoy the benefits of the early-bird offer.