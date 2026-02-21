How will technology reshape India’s digital future by 2030? Sandeep Dutta, President of AWS (Amazon Web Services) India and South Asia, is set to decode that transformation at Techspectations 2026, where he will deliver the keynote address titled “Re-Architecting the Future.”

Dutta, who has played a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of cloud computing in India, a strategic business pillar of Amazon, will share his insights at the summit, organised by Manorama Online at Crowne Plaza Kochi on February 27

A veteran with over two decades in tech

Recognising India’s immense growth potential, Amazon Web Services has announced an investment of 12.7 billion dollars for the period from 2024 to 2030. Sandeep Dutta, in his capacity as President for India and South Asia, will lead the execution of this ambitious initiative.

His appointment comes at a time when AWS faces intense competition in the cloud computing space from global technology giants such as Microsoft and Google. Formulating regional strategies for AWS , expanding its influence among enterprises, the public sector and startups, and strengthening market presence across India and South Asia are among his key responsibilities.

Sandeep Dutta brings with him more than two decades of experience in the technology sector to Amazon. A significant part of his career was spent at Accenture, where he served as India Business Lead and built strong expertise in designing and executing digital technology strategies.

Amazon’s planned investment of 12.7 billion dollars is also expected to generate an average of 1,31,700 full time jobs annually, providing a major boost to the country’s economic growth and GDP. In addition, the company has plans to launch new renewable energy projects in India, initiatives that will also come under Dutta’s leadership.

Technology experts believe that under Dutta’s stewardship, AWS India and South Asia is poised to achieve significant progress in India and roll out impactful projects across the country.

Key sessions and speakers

Prominent personalities from national and international arenas will address various sessions at the summit:

Sandeep Dutta (AWS): will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future.

Atul Soneja (Tech Mahindra): will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector.

Faye D'Souza and Dr. Anil Abraham: will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age.

Film personalities: Jayasurya, Navya Nair and Ramesh Pisharody will share insights on how cinema and celebrity culture are likely to evolve by 2030.

When, where?

Date: February 27, 2026

Venue: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi

Benefits for registered participants

The Premium Plus passes have already sold out. Participants can now avail themselves of the Premium Pass at an early bird price of Rs.1,499, which offers the following benefits:

Access to main venue: Attend all keynote speeches and panel discussions live at the main auditorium.

Networking opportunities: Interact directly with technology experts and startup entrepreneurs

Digital services: Access a range of features on the Techspectations mobile app, along with video archives of various sessions.

Benefits from Manorama Online: Receive special discount vouchers for Manorama Online Premium subscriptions.

How to register

Interested participants can book tickets by visiting www.techspectations.com. As seats are limited,those registering early will ill enjoy the benefits of the early bird offer.