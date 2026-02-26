For years, Faye D’Souza was a familiar presence in India’s prime-time news cycle. Her departure from television and the subsequent restrained digital format she adopted prompted an unexpected recalibration. It moved from performance-driven news to journalism anchored in clarity, sources, and civic relevance.

That transition marked a new chapter for Faye D’Souza, one of India’s most recognisable journalists, who has built a reputation for translating complex civic and political issues into clear, accessible public conversations.

D’Souza rose to national prominence as the anchor of 'The Urban Debate' on Mirror Now, where she foregrounded corruption, civic failures, and the everyday concerns of citizens. Her plainspoken delivery and refusal to sensationalise issues earned her a loyal following. In 2018, she was named Journalist of the Year at the RedInk Awards for coverage that consistently placed public interest at the centre.

Raised in Bengaluru, she studied journalism at Mount Carmel College and later completed a master’s degree in mass communication from Commits. She began her career at All India Radio while still a student, before moving into business and personal finance journalism with CNBC TV18 and ET Now. She later served as a senior editor at Mirror Now, stepping away from daily television operations in 2019.

After leaving mainstream television, D’Souza pivoted decisively to digital platforms, founding Beatroot News, a digital-first venture shaped by her emphasis on stripped-down, fact-driven reporting.

Her YouTube channel, which has over 4,56,000 subscribers, features explainers on politics, environmental issues, and major national developments. It also hosts The Faye D’Souza Show, comprising long-form interviews with public figures and celebrities.

In one of her videos, D’Souza notes that her team does not pursue views for their own sake but aims to build a community attentive to nuance, detail, and background. “I want to believe that the content is not click-baity, but content of high-interest value to a citizen,” she says, outlining her editorial philosophy. On sustaining the platform financially, she has stated that brand associations help keep the business viable, while her news content remains free of advertisements.

Her Instagram account, with 2.2 million followers, blends text-based news cards with short video reels, echoing the grey-box format that first drew attention to her feed on Facebook. The Beatroot News Instagram feed is more colourful but retains the same source-backed clarity. On Facebook, where she has 3,89,000 followers, she extends her reach while maintaining a consistent tone across platforms. She also has over one million followers on the microblogging platform X.

D’Souza’s shift from television anchor to independent digital publisher reflects a broader change in Indian media, where trust, transparency, and direct engagement are increasingly valued over spectacle.

At Techspectations 2026, she will be in conversation with senior dermatologist, trichologist, and social media personality Anil Abraham on the theme ‘News, Creators & the New Social Universe.’ Scheduled for February 27 in Kochi under the broader theme “Crystal Balling 2030,” the session is one of the highlights of the event.