Techspectations turns 10: Experts to gather in Kochi for ‘Crystal Balling 2030’
Techspectations 2026, themed 'Crystal Balling 2030,' in Kochi will explore future technological transformations.
Techspectations, the flagship digital summit organised by Manorama Online to explore major technological transformations and their real-world possibilities, is entering its tenth year.
This year’s edition, themed 'Crystal Balling 2030,' will delve into the groundbreaking changes expected to unfold by 2030 across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health tech, and startups. The event, which brings together technology experts from around the world, is being organised in collaboration with Jain University.
When, where?
Date: February 27, 2026
Venue: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi
What is 'Crystal Balling 2030'?
The objective of the summit is to map out how technology will reshape our lives and businesses over the next five years. A wide range of topics will be discussed, including cloud computing, AI-driven infrastructure, the future of retail and the evolution of cinema.
Key sessions and speakers
Prominent personalities from national and international arenas will address various sessions at the summit:
- Sandeep Dutta (Amazon Web Services) will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future.
- Atul Soneja (Tech Mahindra) will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector.
- Faye D'Souza and Dr Anil Abraham will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age.
- Film personalities: Jayasurya, Navya Nair and Ramesh Pisharody will share insights on how cinema and celebrity culture are likely to evolve by 2030.
Registration
Premium Plus passes are sold out. Those who purchase the Premium Pass currently available under the ₹1,499 ‘early bird’ offer will receive the following benefits:
Main stage: Watch all keynote speeches and panel discussions live at the main auditorium.
Networking: Interact directly with tech experts and startup entrepreneurs.
Digital services: Access Techspectations mobile app features and video archives of sessions.
Benefits from Manorama Online: Special discount vouchers for Manorama Online Premium subscription.
How to register?
Interested participants can visit www.techspectations.com to book tickets. As tickets are limited, those who book early will receive the ‘early bird’ benefit.