Techspectations, the flagship digital summit organised by Manorama Online to explore major technological transformations and their real-world possibilities, is entering its tenth year.

This year’s edition, themed 'Crystal Balling 2030,' will delve into the groundbreaking changes expected to unfold by 2030 across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health tech, and startups. The event, which brings together technology experts from around the world, is being organised in collaboration with Jain University.

When, where?

Date: February 27, 2026

Venue: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi

What is 'Crystal Balling 2030'?

The objective of the summit is to map out how technology will reshape our lives and businesses over the next five years. A wide range of topics will be discussed, including cloud computing, AI-driven infrastructure, the future of retail and the evolution of cinema.

Key sessions and speakers

Prominent personalities from national and international arenas will address various sessions at the summit:

Sandeep Dutta (Amazon Web Services) will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future.

will speak on how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping India’s future. Atul Soneja (Tech Mahindra) will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector.

will explain the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector. Faye D'Souza and Dr Anil Abraham will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age.

will discuss how the worlds of social media and news media are rapidly transforming in the digital age. Film personalities: Jayasurya, Navya Nair and Ramesh Pisharody will share insights on how cinema and celebrity culture are likely to evolve by 2030.