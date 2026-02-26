Techspectations 2026, organised by Manorama Online, promises a deep dive into the technologies shaping the future of business and commerce. The event, to be held at Hotel Crown Plaza in Kochi on Friday, will feature experts from the fields of technology, commerce, healthcare, media, and entertainment. Organised in collaboration with Jain University, the summit is themed "Crystal Balling 2030."

A key highlight of the event will be a panel discussion, 'Future of Retail and Commerce with AI', on how technology, artificial intelligence and retail commerce will shape the future. The discussion will feature five prominent experts: Aaron Rigby, Regional Director, Taboola; Aishwarya Ramakrishnan, Senior Solution Engineer, Microsoft; Narasimha Rao, General Manager, MoEngage; Sarita Priyadarshini, Senior Solution Engineer, Snowflake; and Mohan Thomas, CEO of HiFX and founder of Bhashamitra. The panellists will discuss the transformative changes in technology and the disruptive impact these innovations are having on the business sector.

Aishwarya Ramakrishnan (Microsoft)

Aishwarya Ramakrishnan is a technology expert, who leads digital transformation for organisations through Microsoft 365, Copilot, and other solutions. Based in Bengaluru as a Senior Solution Engineer at Microsoft, Aishwarya has extensive expertise in designing AI-powered solutions and implementing AI technologies in business sectors.

Sarita Priyadarshini (Snowflake)

Having over two decades of experience in the data world, Saritha Priyadarshini is a Senior Solution Engineer at Snowflake. She excels in transforming complex data engineering processes into consumer-centric experiences. Saritha has led large-scale digital transformations across the telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

Data-driven strategies and AI for the future of retail

In an era when the retail sector is shifting to an AI-first approach, the discussion will primarily focus on how data can be effectively leveraged to drive business growth. These two panellists will also address how modern technology can enhance customer experiences and enable business automation.

