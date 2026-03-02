A recent Instagram reel captured a foreigner’s genuine awe at Kerala. Here was a state that, without massive industrial wealth, had built a society with world-class education and health metrics. For those of us from Kerala, it was a familiar and proud moment. We are the "model state." We invested in our people, and today, our social indicators are the envy of the subcontinent.

But that pride often sits alongside a quiet, nagging question. Looking at the other side of the coin, one cannot help but ask: For the level of education we have achieved, why is our per capita income still so low?

ADVERTISEMENT

Or, more bluntly, if we are so smart, why are we poor?

We have been educated for a generation now. Kerala consistently ranks first in literacy. We sit at the top of NITI Aayog's State Health Index. Our life expectancy rivals parts of the developed world. Yet when it comes to per capita income, we slip to around sixth among major Indian states, and lower still if you count smaller states and union territories. We trail Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, and Gujarat. These states do not come close to matching our foundational social indicators, but all of them have raced ahead of us in creating domestic wealth. If education reliably translated into broad-based prosperity on its own, Kerala should already look like a far richer economy than it does.

The challenge here is that Kerala has spent half a century building human capital. Yet the economic value that the human capital generates compounds elsewhere. We receive a portion of the upside as remittances, but we fail to capture the loop that actually matters: local capital creation leading to more local capital creation.

Migration has been a rational and often necessary response to opportunity. However, the simple reality is that if we want our education dividend to show up as sustained domestic economic growth, Kerala must transform into a destination where capital actively seeks to build, rather than remaining solely a nursery for talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we head into another election season, it is a good time to move past the self-congratulatory narrative and examine the hard reasons why we produce brilliant aspirants but fail to provide the channels for them to realise their aspirations.

While there are several issues one could explore, the chief bottleneck, as many have documented before, is the difficulty of doing business in Kerala.

Representative image: Shutterstock/elenabsl

The illusion of “ease of doing business”

Kerala has made significant efforts to improve its standing in the national Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. From languishing at 28th place in 2019, we vaulted to the 'Top Achiever' (1st) spot in the 2024 to 2025 evaluation. While this seems impressive from the outside, what goes unnoticed is that this improvement is measured almost entirely on government inputs instead of actual market outcomes. We have created an entire cottage industry of “reforms” designed to climb indices, with very little relationship to actual ground reality.

The lived experience of running a business continues to be shaped by the daily frictions that never appear on a scorecard: arbitrary inspections, unpredictable local enforcement, the nokkukuli menace, delayed approvals, and weak contract enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Kerala is serious about converting education into prosperity, we must stop arguing about inputs and start building feedback loops around outcomes. We must move past calls for more subsidies, additional industrial parks, fresh startup slogans, or an expanded public sector footprint. The real need is to strengthen the basic market infrastructure that allows small businesses to function predictably and grow. The ease of doing small business is where this battle will be won or lost, and a few focused reforms can do disproportionate work. Three potential market infrastructure interventions stand out.

Idea 1: High-frequency, public perception surveys

The first step to solving a problem is to acknowledge it and measure its extent. Investment decisions are made on perceptions and expectations. Entrepreneurs choose where to build based on how they believe the system will treat them. Once a state earns a reputation, it becomes sticky. A handful of high-profile horror stories (the Kitex exodus being a prime example) can freeze a perception for years, even after incremental improvements have been made.

The state needs a simple, public discipline: measure how businesses actually feel, frequently, and publish the results openly. Instead of a 600-page report once every five years, the government should deploy a light-touch, high-frequency perception survey conducted by a credible third party. Run it every quarter. Ask a few focused questions that get to the heart of the matter: the predictability of approvals, the ease of compliance, the burden of inspections, and the time taken to resolve disputes.

Any metric can be gamed. However, this reality should drive us to execute the measurement correctly through transparent sampling, a consistent methodology, independent administration, and public release of the raw data.

High-frequency business sentiment surveys are routine in many advanced economies, from Japan’s monthly Economy Watchers Survey to the US Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook Survey and the UK’s regular business conditions surveys. The point is to create a feedback loop that makes it politically costly for the government to ignore the lived experience of business, and factually costly for the ecosystem to rely on stale anecdotes. When perception improves, it becomes a story of success. When it worsens, it becomes a warning light that cannot be buried.

Idea 2: Solving the delayed payments issue

Delayed receivables act as a hidden tax on MSMEs in India. Large buyers can borrow at 8 to 9 per cent, sometimes lower. Small businesses often operate with a cost of capital closer to 15 to 20 per cent. When a large buyer delays payment by 60 or 90 days, that is a direct transfer of value from small firms to large ones, enabled by weak contract enforcement and slow dispute resolution.

Many attempts have been made to fix this by forcing behaviour change on large payers through disclosures in annual reports, compliance requirements, and invoice discounting platforms like TReDS. These attempts keep running into the same wall. The large buyer has no incentive to participate in these initiatives.

Kerala should try something different. Rather than waiting for large buyers to volunteer their data, the state should create a payment registry where MSMEs can anonymously submit one piece of information: who they supply to, the payment terms, and how many days late the payment actually arrived. A lot of this data is already being captured in the GST system. Aggregate the data and publish a simple payment reliability score for every major buyer operating in the state.

The mechanism relies entirely on transparency, utilising a public scorecard instead of fines, new inspectors, or bureaucratic enforcement. It tells every small supplier in Kerala which companies pay on time and which ones treat their vendors as free banks. When a small business is deciding between two customers, the decision shifts from brand recognition to cash flow survival. A smaller but reliable buyer suddenly looks a lot better than a marquee name known for 90-day delays.

This is basic market infrastructure. It uses information to create a reputational incentive where legal enforcement has failed. Kerala is small enough to pilot it properly. If it works, other states will follow. If it works well, companies will start competing to be on the good list.

Idea 3: Fix land records, unlock credit

Ask anyone who has tried to buy, sell, or build on land in Kerala, and you will hear a version of the same story: unclear title chains, disputed boundaries, missing survey records, and a registration process that still depends on documents that may or may not reflect ground reality. The system remains a bureaucratic maze for most citizens.

The cascade this creates goes well beyond paperwork in a state where land prices continue to rise. Ambiguous records are a factory for ownership disputes (and strained family relationships). These disputes clog Kerala's courts to a degree hard to overstate. Each one ties up the parties, the lawyers, and the asset itself, sometimes for decades. Land under litigation is land that cannot be developed, transacted, or used productively. It sits frozen.

Where this connects to the capital formation problem is through credit. When the land title is unreliable, the land becomes weak collateral. Banks lend against it, but the risk premium is higher, the due diligence is slower, and repossession in default requires navigating the same overburdened courts. Lenders know this and often refuse to lend against land as collateral. When they do lend, they price the risk by charging higher interest rates.

The result shows up in the numbers. India's mortgage-to-GDP ratio is around 12 per cent. States like Maharashtra and Telangana have significantly deeper mortgage markets. Kerala, despite one of the highest per capita incomes in the country, hovers near the national average. The states that outrank us in per capita income also tend to have deeper mortgage markets. That is probably not a coincidence. Clean land titling is the invisible infrastructure that leads to credit creation, and credit is the single largest channel through which ordinary households and businesses are able to build wealth.

Several states have made real progress here by digitising records, integrating survey data with registration, and moving towards conclusive titling. Kerala has taken steps, but the pace has not matched the problem. The work is unglamorous. The second-order effects are enormous.If Kerala wants local compounding, it has to start with the most local asset of all.