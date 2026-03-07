New Delhi: The price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by ₹60 on Saturday, while commercial cylinders saw a sharper hike of ₹114.5, as rising global energy costs linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict pushed up fuel prices.

According to the website of Indian Oil Corporation, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder used by households will now cost ₹913 in Delhi, up from ₹853 earlier. This marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year.

Industry officials said the revision follows a sharp rise in global energy prices since the outbreak of military conflict in West Asia. They also pointed out that cooking gas prices in India remain among the lowest compared with neighbouring countries.

The revised prices came into effect on March 7. Domestic LPG rates were last increased by ₹50 in April last year. Following the latest hike, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai, according to the company’s website. Prices vary across states depending on local sales tax or VAT.

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will continue to receive a subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills a year. The scheme currently covers more than 10 crore low-income households that received free LPG connections since its launch in 2016.

The price of commercial LPG, widely used by hotels and restaurants, has also been increased by ₹114.5 per 19 kg cylinder. The new rate in Delhi stands at ₹1,883. This comes just days after a ₹28 increase announced on March 1.

With the latest revision, commercial LPG prices have risen by ₹302.50 so far this year.