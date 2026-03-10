Pieter Elbers, the Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, resigned on Tuesday, three months after the country's largest airline faced major operational disruptions.

According to a company statement, Rahul Bhatia, the airline's Managing Director, will assume interim leadership until a new CEO is appointed. The airline said the search for a successor is already underway and a new leader is expected to be announced shortly.

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company's Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," InterGlobe Aviation's Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.

InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.