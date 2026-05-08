Dubai is one of the fastest places in the world to launch a company. The infrastructure is world-class. The government is pro-business. And the regulatory system is built for speed. Yet many entrepreneurs find themselves stuck for weeks, sometimes months, waiting for their license to come through. What should take days keeps stretching. And the longer the delay, the more opportunities and momentum get lost.

Here are five main reasons business setups in Dubai get delayed, and what you can do about each one.

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1. Incomplete or incorrect documentation

This is the single most common cause of delay across both mainland setups and Dubai free zones, as the authorities will not process an incomplete application. Some common document problems include expired passport copies, missing signatures on the Memorandum of Association, incorrectly translated documents, or a missing No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a current sponsor. Even one missing item means the application goes back to you, adding days or weeks to the process.

The fix is simple: prepare every document before you submit, not after. Use a checklist, and verify expiry dates. If documents require attestation or notarization, factor in the extra time that it takes. A single thorough review before submission can save you weeks of back-and-forth.

2. Choosing the wrong business activity

Every company in Dubai is licensed for specific business activities, and getting this wrong is a bigger problem than most people realise. Selecting a vague or mismatched activity, like applying for “General Trading” when your operations are more specific, can trigger immediate rejection.

Also, choosing a regulated activity in sectors like healthcare, education, food and beverage, or financial services adds another layer: you will need initial approval from the main authority, then a secondary technical approval from the relevant regulator. This chain of approvals can add weeks to your timeline.

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Research your activity thoroughly before applying. If your business falls under a regulated sector, identify the external approvals required and build them into your timeline from day one.

3. Not choosing the right jurisdiction early enough

A mainland setup and a free zone setup are two different paths, and each has its own rules, costs, timelines, and trade-offs. For mainland business setup in Dubai, one of the most common delays comes from the tenancy contract (Ejari). You need a registered office address before your license can be issued, and if you are still searching for space while your application is pending, the process stalls. For a Dubai free zone setup, delays often happen when founders are indecisive about office packages, especially flexi-desk options, which can be in high demand.

It is also worth knowing that as of late 2025, Dubai’s Executive Council Resolution No. 11 of 2025 now allows free zone companies to operate in the mainland with a Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) permit or branch licence. This means the mainland vs free zone decision is no longer all-or-nothing, but you still need to plan for it from the start.

Make the jurisdiction decision before you begin. If you need a physical office, start looking at the same time as your document preparation. For free zone setups, lock in your office or flexi-desk package early.

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4. Trade name rejections

A rejected trade name causes more delay than most founders expect. Dubai’s naming rules are strict. Names must not violate public order or morals, must not reference any religion or government body, and must not closely resemble an already-registered name. Recently, similarity checks have become stricter across both the DET and free zone authorities.

Each rejection adds two to five days as you resubmit and wait for review. The simplest way to avoid this is to submit three to five name options with your initial application. That way, if your first choice is rejected, the process keeps moving.

5. Underestimating the visa timeline

For many founders, the licence is just the beginning. The visa process, including entry permits, medical tests, fingerprinting, Emirates ID registration, and residency stamping, adds significant time to the full setup.

Delays here often happen because founders treat the visa as an afterthought. Booking appointments late, entering during peak periods like late December or Ramadan, or misunderstanding visa quota allocations all push the timeline back. A business setup in Dubai is only truly complete when you and your team can legally work and operate, and that requires the visa stage to run in parallel, not after.

Set up your business without delays

Dubai’s business setup process is genuinely fast when you approach it with preparation. Delays are almost always the result of avoidable mistakes like missing documents, the wrong activity, an undecided office, a rejected name, or a visa process that started too late.

Working with an experienced business setup consultant means you only go through the process once, correctly. The right support covers everything from choosing your jurisdiction and activity to handling documents, approvals, and visa applications, so your setup stays on track from day one.