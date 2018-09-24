Shilpa Shetty faces racial abuse from Qantas staff in Sydney

Published: September 24, 2018 05:03 PM IST Updated: December 16, 2018 08:04 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty wrote on social media that being callous and rude will not be tolerated. Photo: IANS

Sydney: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday alleged that she faced an unpleasant experience for being 'brown' at the Sydney airport over her cabin luggage. Upset by an official who was curt, she says people's tone must not change with preference to colour.

Shilpa, who dealt with racism in 2007 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother -- which she went on to win -- faced the latest experience while boarding a plane for Melbourne from Sydney.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share the ordeal with a Qantas Airways lady staff member over a cabin luggage, which was deemed as 'oversized' at the check-in counter.

A furious Shilpa wrote: "At the check-in counter, met a grumpy Mel (that's her name) who decided it was 'okay' to speak curtly to 'us' (brown people!) travelling together. I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance) and she insisted and decided my half empty duffel bag was oversized (to check-in), so she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with 'oversized luggage'.

The Dhadkan actress said her intention to narrate her experience is to make Qantas Airways take cognisance of the matter.

"Their staff must be taught to be helpful and tone can't change with preference to colour. 'We' are not pushovers and they must know that being callous and rude will not be tolerated," she added.

Qantas Airways in a reply tweet apologising to Shilpa for the inconvenience caused.

