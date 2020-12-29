Flip-flop! Rajini goes back on political plans

Chennai: In an anti-climax to his much expected political plunge, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced his decision to back out citing his health condition.

In a statement posted on his twitter handle, the actor said "with extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision."

"Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," the statement read.

Rajinikanth, who set up the Rajini Makkal Mandram two years ago, was set to announce his political party on December 31. The launch was scheduled for January, five months before the state elections in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth said despite severe precautions taken at the shooting of Annatthe movie four persons tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor said while he tested negative for coronavirus, his blood pressure fluctuated and hence was hospitalised in Hyderabad.

He said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure will affect his transplanted kidney.

He said the movie shooting got postponed resulting in the loss of crores of rupees and jobs for many.

"All because of my health condition. I am looking at this as a warning given to me by the God," Rajinikanth said.

The actor also said it is not possible to bring out an uprising amongst the people campaigning via social media after floating a party.

"I have to address public meetings, meet lakhs of people," he said.

According to him, even in a group of 120 persons (movie shooting team) he was in hospital for three days owing to some people testing positive for coronavirus. And now there is a new virus mutant.

Rajinikanth said as he is taking immunosuppressants, anti-coronavirus vaccine may not be effective and if his health gets affected his fellow political passengers might face various problems.

"Hence with much regret I am saying that I am not in a position to start political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this," Rajinikanth said.

Earlier this month, the actor had said that "with people's massive support, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, an honest, transparent corruption less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen. Miracle, Wonder will happen."

The election for Tamil Nadu Assembly is slated in 2021.

(With agency inputs)