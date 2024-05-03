Rohith Vemula's death: Telangana police file closure report, leave ex-VC off the hook

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2024 05:02 PM IST
Rohith Vemula. Photo: Manorama

Hyderabad: The Telangana police, on Friday, submitted the closure report of the tragic death of Rohith Vemula, who was a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). In January 2016, Vemula was found hanging in a hostel room at the University.
As per the closure report, police have concluded that Vemula took his own life out of fear that his true caste identity would be exposed, as he did not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

According to reports, the police have also given a clean chit to then vice-chancellor Appa Rao. It has also exonerated then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Member of Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao, ABVP leaders, and minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

The report was submitted eight years after the controversial incident and four months after the Congress government assumed power in the state. The Congress had been a vocal supporter of the 'Justice for Vemula' campaign on a national level. However, the Congress leadership has not reacted to the closure report.

