Beware of fake COVID vaccines

New Delhi: Even as the COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to begin in the country, reports of fake vaccines and scams have also surfaced.

Despite repeated reminders that the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is only through the government machinery, several people have fallen prey to such scams and lost money.

Only around 3 crore people, including the health workers, police, and sanitation workers, would be vaccinated in the first phase. There are procedures in place to identify the beneficiaries of the vaccination drive. Even the Interpol had issued an Orange notice last month, warning people to be cautious against vaccine scams.

Fake phone calls



A case was registered in Bhopal recently after a person received a fake phone call, claiming to be from the Health Ministry. Fraudsters gave instructions such as pay a fee of Rs 500 to get the vaccine, download a certain application on the mobile phone or tell them the OTP received on the phone. But if these instructions are followed, the person would lose the money in the bank account.



Fake app



The CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform was launched for the vaccine distribution in the country. However, this is not accessible to ordinary citizens currently. Only officials, who are part of operations of COVID vaccine distribution, can access it. However, mobile applications, with similar names, are available on app stores. Even apps that can hack personal details are part of this.



Fake vaccine



An incident of fake medicines, claiming to be the COVID vaccine, being sold was also reported. The fraud was committed by circulating a message, offering the vaccine, along with the phone number on social media platforms.

