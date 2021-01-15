Malayalam
FRI JAN 15, 2021
11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka, PM expresses grief

PTI
Published: January 15, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Topic | India

Dharwad: Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti cross on the city outskirts on Friday, a senior police official said

Dharwad (Rural) Superintendent of Police, P Krishnakant told PTI most of them were residents of the district headquarters town of Davanagere, and they were on their way to Goa.

The mini-bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper.

"Eleven people, including the driver, were killed and nine injured", Krishnakant said.

At least three of those injured are said to be in a serious condition, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured."

Tags:
