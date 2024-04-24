Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at election campaign rally

Yavatmal: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in Pusad town of Yavatmal district in the blistering summer heat.



A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Nitin Gadkari stumbling and almost falling but was helped by his aides around the stage.

They helped carry him away and managed to revive him, after which he returned to the stage after a while, said local eyewitnesses. Pusad recorded 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Nitin Gadkari also posted on X saying he was "absolutely healthy" and was leaving to address another election rally at the next venue.

"I felt uncomfortable owing to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes," the Union Minister said in a reassuring tweet.

Nitin Gadkari, 66, was campaigning for the ruling MahaYuti-Shiv Sena candidate Rajashri Hemant Patil who is contesting the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency, going to polls on April 26 (Friday).

Nitin Gadkari is also a candidate from the Nagpur LS constituency where he is aiming for a hat-trick.