Jayalalitha's aide Sasikala to walk free today

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will be a free person on Wednesday after completing her four-year jail term in a corruption case.

However, Sasikala, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will continue to be treated for the infection in a Bengaluru hospital.

According to prison authorities, the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be formally released tomorrow.

".. all the formalities pertaining to her release will be completed tomorrow at the hospital itself," a prison official told PTI.

Sasikala, 63, had contracted the virus on January 20 and was admitted to the Bowring hospital initially before being shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 centre at the Victoria hospital.

It is not clear when she would be discharged from the hospital.

Independent legislator T T V Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had on Monday said a decision on the discharge of his aunt from the hospital would be taken after consulting the doctors.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and and Jayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran.

According to a hospital bulletin, Sasikala is now doing well.

"She is asymptomatic, conscious alert and well oriented. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital said in the bulletin.

Authorities at the Victoria hospital said as per COVID-19 protocol she may have to spend 10 days at the facility.

But, if her family wishes to shift her to a private hospital they are allowed to, he added.

On the other hand, Ilavarasi, who too had contracted coronavirus is asymptomatic.

She will be free in the first week of February.

The case

In September 2013, a special court convicted Jayalalithaa to simple imprisonment of four years. She was also slapped with a Rs 100 crore fine and forced to step down as the CM. The three co-accused – Sasikala, V N Sudhakaran, and Ilavarasi were also convicted, and fined Rs 10 crore each.

Jayalalithaa challenged the conviction in the Karnataka High Court, which acquitted her of all charges. But in 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the special court verdict convicting all four of them. Charges against Jayalalithaa were abated in view of her death on December 5, 2016.

Soon after Jayalaithaa's death, Sasikala took over the reins of the AIADMK in December 2016, but was later expelled from the party by the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led camp.

She again came into limelight in late November 2019, when the Income Tax Department had reportedly attached properties valued Rs 1,600 crore allegedly belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. It is alleged that nine properties, located in Chennai, Puducherry and Coimbatore, were purchased soon after demonetisation in November 2016.

(With inputs from PTI & IANS)